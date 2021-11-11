Relive your tween or teen dreams with these pop and rock collectibles. That's a savings of $19, and most other sellers charge over list as these are Walmart exclusives. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available by pickup only.
- The album is purely decorative; it does not include a playable vinyl record.
- ACDC - Back in Black
- Kiss - Destroyer
- Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction
- NSYNC - NSYNC
Published 24 min ago
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop and save on over 500 figures when you add 5 to your cart, making these $8 each (that is a savings of up to $12 per figure). Buy Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds $4.99.
Apply coupon code "50CJURWK" for a savings of $115. Buy Now at Amazon
- The coupon also cuts 50% off of the 20-watt version, on the same product page.
- Sold by Sanzhe Store via Amazon.
- Engraves wood, metal, leather, and more
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a whole lot of cuddles. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 16" x 11" x 26"
There are 9 learning toys to choose from, which prices starting at $8. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Learning Resources Coding Critters Ranger and Zip for $22.49 ($9 low)
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a minifigure
- for ages 7+
- Model: 76895
You'd pay at least $20 more on similar ones of slightly smaller capacity and without the cups. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may be available.)
- purports to keep cold for 120 hours, or hot for 24 hours
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's $8 less than we saw for a refurb last month, and $61 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1280x720 native resolution
- ~50,000 hour lamp life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3 HDMI ports
- includes a Roku Streaming Stick
- Model: RPJ133
