Funcom Publisher Sale (Steam) at Humble Bundle: Up to 70% off

Save on a range of Conan Exiles titles, Mutant Year Zero, Moons of Madness, and The Park. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- The games redeem on Steam.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Prime Gaming members can click on the 'claim' button to get a unique download code, which you will then need to take to Origin to redeem the game. Shop Now at Amazon
- Unique download code will be eligible to claim on Origin until July 21, 2021.
- digital download
You'd pay $5 more via other online sellers. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- for 4 to 10 players online or via local WiFi
- cross platform: play with people on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android
The classic World War 2 strategy game, and its Ardennes Assault DLC, are free to keep – that's $10 less than you'd pay for the game and DLC separately elsewhere. Shop Now at Steam
- PC Gamer awarded the base game 80%, calling it "the USSR of real-time strategy games: huge, powerful and just a little bit broken". (They also gave Ardennes Assault 81%.)
If you're looking for a VR-friendly multiplayer game (that also lets your VR-less friends join in), this one is now resolutely free. (It used to cost $10, and still does elsewhere, weirdly.) Shop Now at Steam
Pay what you want for crash courses in American Literature, Genetics, Music Theory, Statistics, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pay $1 for 5 crash courses
- Pay $10 for 17
- Pay $18 for all 37
That's a value of up to $425, and the digital rule book alone costs at least $10 elsewhere. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pay at least $5 for 12 items, including the Core Rulebook
- Pay at least $15 for 25 items
- Pay at least $25 for 39 items
- Pay at least $35 for 40 items, including the Pathfinder Bestiary physical book (shipping not included)
Sign In or Register