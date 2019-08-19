Personalize your DealNews Experience
Hayneedle via Walmart offers the Fun Furnishings Sofa Sleeper in Red Micro Suede for $143.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Container Furniture Direct Charlotte Mid Century Modern Tufted Convertible Sleeper Sofa in Beige for $250 with free shipping. That's $86 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Beverly Fine Furniture Sectional Sofa Set in Burgundy for $649.26 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $201.
Update: The price has increased to $652.22. Buy Now
FirstSelection Direct via Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Grey or Light Grey for $314.99 with free shipping. That's $85 off and tied with last week's mention as a low price for a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Cymax via Amazon offers the Kingway Furniture Gilan Faux Leather Loveseat in Black/White for $226.31 with free shipping. That's $173 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $230.24. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $28, although most retailers charge $292 or more. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors for $243.99 with free shipping. That's $46 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $241.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $35. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
ML-Speed Indoor Cycling Store via Amazon offers the ML-Speed Indoor Exercise Cycling Bike for $199.99. Coupon code "VS2IMDXC" drops the price to $99.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our June mention, $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Home Dynamix Royalty Clover Rug from $6.29 as listed below. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest we could find by at least $3 and up to $64. Shop Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.98. Coupon code "EKXLLS56" drops that to $12.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
