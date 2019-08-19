New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Fun Furnishings Sofa Sleeper
$144
free shipping

Hayneedle via Walmart offers the Fun Furnishings Sofa Sleeper in Red Micro Suede for $143.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now

Features
  • bed dimensions: 47" X 30"
  • sofa dimensions: 20" X 39" X 25"
  • Removable slipcover
  • Model: 10232
  Published 1 hr ago
  Popularity: 3/5
Sofas & Couches
