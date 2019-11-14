Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Full Size Acoustic Violin with Case and Bow
$32 $63
free shipping

That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by yallstore via eBay
Features
  • fingerboard, tailpiece, pegs, and chin rest are made from plastic
  • head, back and sides of violin are made from composite wood
  • bow is made from arbor and white horse tail
  • includes violin, case, bow, and rosin
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
