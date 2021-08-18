Full Bloom Sweet Treats Deluxe Basket from $30
1-800-Flowers · 13 mins ago
Full Bloom Sweet Treats Deluxe Basket
from $30
free shipping w/ Celebrations Passport

Save at least $20 on a basket of treats including cookies and candy. It's $8 under our June mention, and 40% off is one of the highest non-holiday discounts we've seen from this seller. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers

  • Shipping starts at $14, but you can purchase a Celebrations Passport for $6 more ($20) and get free shipping for a year across all the 1-800-Flowers brands.
  • Cheryl's cookies
  • Harry & David Moose Munch & candies
  • Simply Chocolate candy
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
