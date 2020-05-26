Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Adorama · 29 mins ago
Fujifilm instax Squart SQ6 Instant Film Camera
$79 $100
free shipping

Capture sweet moments to cherish for a lifetime and save $20 off the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • It's available in Ruby Red.
Features
  • square format
  • automatic exposure control
  • selfie mode & mirror
  • 3 flash color filters
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cameras Adorama Fujifilm
Graduation Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register