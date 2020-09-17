That's $32 under the best price we could find for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Silver or Black.
- SanDisk 32GB Extreme PRO SDHC UHS-I Memory Card
- Ruggard Lyra 60 Camera Pouch
- 24.3 megapixels
- Fujinon 23mm f/2 lens
- 1080p video recording
- built-in stereo mic & external mic input
- 3" LCD
- built-in WiFi
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $180 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay with DJI's standard manufacturer's warranty. (Exact warranty terms are unclear.)
- 4K video at up to 30 fps
- 3.5X optical zoom
- 12MP photos
- panorama function
- Model: CP.ZM.000425.E
It's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 1080p video at 60 fps or 1080p w/ stabilization at 30fps
- 4MP
- 144° wide angle
- built-in stabilizer
- includes 16GB MicroSD card
Take 40% off with coupon code "NQC5TZYO". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- Sold by Diahoud via Amazon.
- photo shooting, video recording, photo frames, photo stickers, and more
- 600mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- 2" 1080p HD IPS screen
- shockproof shell
- 20MP
