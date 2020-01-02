Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Fujifilm X-T100 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens
$399 $599
free shipping

That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 3" touchscreen LCD
  • UHD 4K video recording at 15p
  • 24.2MP CMOS sensor
