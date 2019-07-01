eBay · 1 hr ago
$8 $11
free shipping
Monboly via eBay offers the Fujifilm Instax Mini Cam Rainbow Film 1-Pack for 7S/8/25/90/9 for $7.90 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
Features
- 10 sheet per pack
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/1/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
BuyDig · 2 days ago
Deco Essentials 12" Compact Rubberized Spider Tripod
$4 $8
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Deco Essentials 12" Compact Rubberized Spider Tripod in Red for $7.95. Coupon code "XNX15969322055FM" cuts that to $4.49 (Coupon may automatically apply). With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7 for a similar model. Buy Now
Features
- 360° flexible legs and feet
- 12" height
- can grip almost any surface
- release lock keeps camera securely attached
- Model: SP12-RED
Amazon · 9 mos ago
Tairoad Q555 63" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod
$42
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6
Koyi via Amazon offers the Tairoad Q555 62.5" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "NYCANYST" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Features include:
- 360° panorama ball head with horizontal, vertical, and side adjustment knobs
- 22.7" to 62.5" adjustable height
- 180° fold-up legs
- 17.6-lb. maximum load capacity
- padded carrying bag
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lusweimi 12" 55W LED Round Ring Light
$45 $75
free shipping
World Well via Amazon offers the Lusweimi 12" 55-watt LED Round Ring Light for $74.89. Coupon code "7W829EWN" drops the price to $44.93. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5,500K
- dimmable
- 33" - 78" adjustable light stand
- Model: 8595765959
Amazon · 1 day ago
UBeesize 60" Camera Tripod
$23 $39
free shipping
UBeesize via Amazon offers the UBeesize 60" Camera Tripod for $38.99. Coupon code "SAVE15USD" cuts the price to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- comes with phone clip, Bluetooth remote, universal 1/4 screw, and carry bag
- 11-lb. maximum load
- pan head with 360° rotation and adjustable angles
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas at eBay
Buy 1, get 50% off 2nd
free shipping
At adidas via eBay, buy one select adidas style and get 50% off a second item. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 21 hrs ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Samsung Unlocked Galaxy S10 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone
$570
free shipping
sobeonline1 via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in
Black or White for $569.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
- 6.1" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP triple lens camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
eBay · 3 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
