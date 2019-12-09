Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s Instant Camera Bundle
$50
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Pink or Blue
  • Instax Mini 7s camera
  • pack of film w/ 10 exposures
  • 2 emoticon photo holders
  • camera case
  • photo album
