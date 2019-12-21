Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Camera w/ Film
$49 $59
free shipping

That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 8 am ET on December 23.
  • Available in several colors (Light Blue pictured)
  • Fujinon lens w/ f=60mm aperture
  • Auto flash w/ auto adjust
  • Manual exposure compensation
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini film 10-pack
  • Published 1 hr ago
