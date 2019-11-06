New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Camera w/ Film
$49 $59
free shipping

That's $8 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Fujinon lens w/ f=60mm aperture
  • auto flash w/ auto adjust
  • manual exposure compensation
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini film 10-pack
  • available in several colors (Light Blue pictured)
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cameras Walmart Fujifilm
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register