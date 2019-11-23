Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Fujifilm Fujinon 8x42 KF Binoculars
$80 $240
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $40, although most stores charge over $265. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • The 10x42 version is also available for $109.95, a low by $169.
Features
  • water and fog proof
  • Model: 600015990
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camping & Outdoors B&H Photo Video Fujifilm
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register