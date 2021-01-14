New
B&H Photo Video · 28 mins ago
Fuji X100F 24.3MP Digital Camera w/ 32GB SD Card & Camera Case
$899 $1,299
That's a $100 drop from our September mention, $400 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • SanDisk 32GB Extreme PRO SDHC UHS-I Memory Card
  • Ruggard Lyra 60 Camera Pouch
  • 24.3 megapixels
  • Fujinon 23mm f/2 lens
  • 1080p video recording
  • built-in stereo mic & external mic input
  • 3" LCD
  • built-in WiFi
