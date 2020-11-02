That's $300 off the list price and a fair deal considering you'll pay at least that much elsewhere with no accessories. It's $200 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This item is currently out of stock but more is on the way. Order at this price now to get the discount.
- XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens
- 24.2MP APS-C format CMOS sensor
- accessories include a Sandisk Extreme 64GB SD card and carry bag
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save $150 off the list price. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- Available in White.
- pop-up flash
- 3" LCD
- HDMI & USB 2.0
- SD card slot
- Model: 16455128
Save $851 off list price. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- 4608x3072 maximum image resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum video resolution with 30fps maximum frame rate
- 3" LCD
- USB & HDMI
- 7 flash modes
- SDXC card support
- Model: D3100BODY
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- auto zoom
- built-in WiFi
- Model: SX610 HS
It's $50 less than what you's pay for just the camera elsewhere. Buy Now at GoPro
- 1-Year Subscription to GoPro adds to cart for $49.99 (included in final price).
- front LCD screen w/ live preview
- built-in mounting
- 1080p live streaming
- voice control
- Model: CHDHX-901
It's a $30 drop from last week's mention, $160 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI Official Store via eBay.
- DJI standard warranty applies.
- panorama mode
- smartphone operation via the DJI GO app
- 4K video at up to 30 fps
- integrated microphone & 3.5mm port for external mic
- Model: CP.ZM.000160.R
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's a savings of $340. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Class 10 speed
- 100 MB/s read speeds
- waterproof, shockproof, and protected against X-rays
- Model: SDSQUNC-064G-AN6IA
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 5 colors (Sky Blue pictured).
- automatically selects the optimal shutter speed
- one-touch selfie mode
Sign In or Register