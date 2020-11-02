New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
FujiFilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens & Accessories
$500 $800
free shipping

That's $300 off the list price and a fair deal considering you'll pay at least that much elsewhere with no accessories. It's $200 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • This item is currently out of stock but more is on the way. Order at this price now to get the discount.
Features
  • XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens
  • 24.2MP APS-C format CMOS sensor
  • accessories include a Sandisk Extreme 64GB SD card and carry bag
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Digital Cameras B&H Photo Video Fujifilm
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register