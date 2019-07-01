New
Walmart offers the Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- measures 18.5" x 13.25" x 6.25"
- side hydration mesh pockets
- padded Padded tech/laptop storage
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Fresion 16" Laptop Backpack
$27 $59
free shipping
ZSY Bags via Amazon offers the Fresion 15.6" Laptop Backpack for $58.99. Coupon code "M539RQIE" cuts the price to $26.55. With free shipping, that's $32 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water-resistant fabric
- 15.6'' laptop compartment
- tablet compartment
- 3 main compartments
- USB plug and power bank pocket
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag
$17 $29
free shipping
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of waterproof canvas
- adjustable strap
- converts to handbag or crossbody
Amazon · 7 mos ago
Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack
$31
free shipping
$16 off and the best deal we could find
MJ Bags via Amazon offers the Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack for $46.99. Coupon code "VZ5XOGVP" cuts it to $30.54. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the best deal we could find. It features a 32-liter capacity. Deal ends December 31.
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Nava x Lenovo Classic 16" Laptop Backpack
$19 $40
free shipping
Lenovo offers the Nava x Lenovo Classic 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $19.99. Coupon code "EXTRA5" drops it to $18.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8 outside of other Lenovo storefronts, although we saw it for $3 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Black for the same price after the above coupon code.
Features
- adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40M52025
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Wetike Kids' Slip-On Sneakers
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Wetike Flagship Store via Amazon offers the Wetike Kids' Slip-On Sneakers in several styles/colors (Elegant Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "PWNES963" cuts the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes 1 Little Kid to 7 Big Kid
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
