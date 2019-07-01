New
Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack
$16 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
  • measures 18.5" x 13.25" x 6.25"
  • side hydration mesh pockets
  • padded Padded tech/laptop storage
