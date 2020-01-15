Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneakers
$45 $198
free shipping

That's $148 off list and the best price we could find.

Update: The price has dropped to $44.99. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Shoesandfashion via eBay.
Features
  • available in several colors and 3 upper materials
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 3 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes eBay Frye
Women's Athletic Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register