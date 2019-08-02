Burlington offers the Frye Men's Tyler Leather Lace-Up Ankle Boots in Black or Cognac for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $218. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
Expires 8/2/2019
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Fairbanks 503 Mid Shoes in Ti Grey Steel / Bright Copper or Ti Grey Steel / Bright Copper for $54.98. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $43.98. Plus, Greater rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 15
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes 10.5 to 13.
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Clarks takes an extra 40% off select men's, women's and kids' shoes for its Summer Clearance Sale via coupon code "FORTY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen from Clarks this year. Some exclusions may apply.
Update: Shipping is now $6. Order of $50 or more yield free shipping Shop Now
Burlington offers the Timberland Men's Flyroam Pull-On Boots in Black for $39.99 plus $7.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $64. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 8 to 13
Amazon offers the Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Bag in Sangria for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $49.
Update: It's now $99.99. Buy Now
- measures 11.5" x 8.5" x 1.75"
- 1 interior slip pocket
- 1 back exterior pocket
- adjustable leather strap
