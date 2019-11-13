Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom Rack · 42 mins ago
Frye Lena Leather Zip Backpack
$63 $358
free shipping

That's a savings of $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • available in Grey or White
  • zip-around closure
  • front zip pocket and interior wall zip pocket
  • measures approximately 9" x 12" x 4"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Backpacks Nordstrom Rack Frye
Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register