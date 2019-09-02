Personalize your DealNews Experience
Frye takes an extra 25% off sale items, already marked up to 75% off, via coupon code "XTRA25" during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Cole Haan takes up to 50% off select shoes during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
