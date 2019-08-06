- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Fruit of the Loom Unisex Socks 24-Pack for $14.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
USA One via Amazon offers its Seesily Men's No Show Socks 5-Pack in 4 for $13.99. Coupon code "C7FBTL4Z" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's socks, with prices starting from $3.53. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Hylaea-Direct via Amazon offers its Hylaea Unisex Grip Socks 2-Pack in Black Gray for $10.89. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "JD3N62XH" to cut that to $4.35. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is now 5% off, yielding a price of $4.90. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 10-Foot Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for iPhone/Android/USB-C for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a 3-pack of similar cables elsewhere. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a 12-pack now by $21. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense UPF Pocket T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $4.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Sign In or Register