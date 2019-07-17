Ending today, Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Woven Cotton Boxer 3-Pack in Blue Assorted for $8.96 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention (which also didn't include shipping), $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S & M only
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to L
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Tagless Cotton Briefs 5-Pack in Black or White for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in Black/Grey or Tropics/Red for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes M and XL
As a Prime Day deal, Lapasa-USA via Amazon offers Lapasa Men's Sport Mesh Boxer Briefs 2-Pack in select styles/colors (Black pictured) from $15.99. Clip the 20% coupon on the page and apply coupon code "PB7YMQ7P" to cut the starting price to $8.79. With free shipping, that's a $7 drop from our mention in April, $11 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- For non-Prime customers items start at $12.79 via the 20% coupon and the coupon code above.
- available in select sizes S to XL
Ending today, Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in Boldberry/Teal for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- We saw it for the same price last week, but without the free shipping
- sizes S to XL
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense UPF Pocket T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $4.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to 4XL
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Crew T-Shirt in several colors (Blue Shadow pictured) for $4.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes S to 4XL
