Macy's · 42 mins ago
$9 $32
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes S to L
Details
Comments
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
Fruit of the Loom Big Men's Classic Thermal Underwear Crew Top 2-Pack
$2 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Big Men's Classic Thermal Underwear Crew Top 2-Pack in multiple styles (Light Grey Heather & Natural pictured) for $1.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in 5XL only
Amazon · 1 hr ago
David Archy Men's Bamboo Rayon Trunks 4-Pack
$20 w/ Prime $28
free shipping
Today only, as one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the David Archy Men's Bamboo Rayon Trunks 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Navy pictured) for $19.59 with free shipping. That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes S to XXL
eBay · 4 days ago
Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack
$7 $34
free shipping
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Chambray Navy/White & Blue pictured) for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Features
- sizes M or L
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack
$13 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Black or Assorted Blue for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Macy's · 17 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief 3-Pack
$16 $43
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief 3-Pack in Cobalt or Blue Cloud for $25.50. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts the price to $15.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 12 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 9 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense UPF Pocket T-Shirt
$5 $10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense UPF Pocket T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $4.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to 4XL
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Crew T-Shirt
$5 $6
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Crew T-Shirt in several colors (Blue Shadow pictured) for $4.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes S to 4XL
