Macy's · 1 hr ago
$9 $32
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to L
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Woven Cotton Boxer 3-Pack
$10 $32
pickup
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Woven Cotton Boxer 3-Pack in Blue Assorted for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes S to XL
Amazon · 2 wks ago
CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs
from $7 $27
fre shipping w/ Prime
CableMax via Amazon offers its CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs in several colors and packages (Partmeshboxerbriefs-a5 pictured) with prices starting at $9.90. Coupon code "EYYEVT9Z" drops that starting price to $6.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
eBay · 5 days ago
Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack
$7 $34
free shipping
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Lantern grey pictured) for $6.99 with free shipping. That'sa buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart · 6 days ago
Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack
$13 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Black or Assorted Blue for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
Features
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit in Charcoal for $81.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $568 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes 37 to 38
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense EverSoft Sweatpants
$7 $8
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense EverSoft Elastic Bottom Sweatpants in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our January mention and the best price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense UPF Pocket T-Shirt
$5 $10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense UPF Pocket T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $4.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to 4XL
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Crew T-Shirt
$5 $6
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Crew T-Shirt in several colors (Blue Shadow pictured) for $4.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes S to 4XL
