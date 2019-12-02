Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Holiday Print Super Soft Microfleece Union Suit
$9 $25
pickup at Walmart

You're bold and audacious, not afraid of your individuality -- proud to embarrass your children, your significant other, and perhaps even your in-laws! Certainly, you're unashamed to go viral on numerous social media accounts, wearing your personal fashion sleepwear statement! (It's also $15 off list and the lowest price we've seen, which only confirms your forward-thinking shopping abilities!)

Update: The price has dropped to $8.99. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • Available in several colors (Football Santa pictured)
  • Published 9 hr ago
    Verified 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
