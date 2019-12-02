You're bold and audacious, not afraid of your individuality -- proud to embarrass your children, your significant other, and perhaps even your in-laws! Certainly, you're unashamed to go viral on numerous social media accounts, wearing your personal fashion sleepwear statement! (It's also $15 off list and the lowest price we've seen, which only confirms your forward-thinking shopping abilities!)



Update: The price has dropped to $8.99. Buy Now at Walmart