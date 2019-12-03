Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Holiday Print Super Soft Microfleece Union Suit
$8 $25
pickup at Walmart

You're bold and audacious, not afraid of your individuality -- proud to embarrass your children, your significant other, and perhaps even your in-laws! Certainly, you're unashamed to go viral on numerous social media accounts, wearing your personal fashion sleepwear statement! (It's also $17 off list, $2 below yesterday's mention, and the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in several colors (Game Day pictured)
sparky_in_the_midwest
highly limited size selections
12 min ago