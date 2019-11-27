Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Fruit of the Loom Men's Eversoft Elastic Bottom Sweatpants 2-Pack
$12 $14
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $9 and the best per-piece price we've seen for these sweatpants. (For further comparison, we saw a single pair for $7 in October.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
