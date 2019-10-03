New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's EverSoft Fleece Sweatpants
$7
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • available in several colors (True Red pictured) in sizes 2XL to 4XL
