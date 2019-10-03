Personalize your DealNews Experience

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide variety of home, garden, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this amount now by $19. Buy Now at Target
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most retailers charge at least $13 for a 3-pack.)
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart
