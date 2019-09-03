Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers 12 Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense V-Neck T-Shirts in White for $14.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this amount now by $19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense White Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and $15 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers the Master of Graphics x Uniqlo Men's Star Wars T-Shirt for $5.90 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
32 Degrees offers It's 32 Degrees Men's Cool T-Shirt in several colors for $6.99. Better yet, add six to your cart for $30. Plus, coupon code "NEWS30SHIP" bags free shipping. That's tied with our May mention at $5 per shirt, a savings of $95, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention at $70 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 3-Tier Elevated Wooden Garden Bed Planter Kit in Natural for $52.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
