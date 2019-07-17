Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to L
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in Black/Grey or Tropics/Red for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes M and XL
Ending today, Hanes via Rakuten offers its Hanes Men's Boxer Briefs with Comfort Flex Waistband 5-Pack in Black/Grey for $14.25. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts them to $11.4. Plus, you'll bag $3.19 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a buck under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $5). Buy Now
- You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
- Points are available today only.
- available in sizes M to XL
Hanes via Rakuten offers its Hanes Men's FreshIQ Comfortsoft Boxer Briefs 5-Pack in assorted colors for $14.25. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.40. Plus, you'll receive around $3 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find today by $8. Buy Now
- They're available in select sizes from M to XL
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $12.38. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our October mention for the best price per-shirt we've seen for this style and $4 less than you'd pay for a 7-pack from Hanes direct. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's just a buck more than our April mention of a 6-pack and the lowest price we could find for a 12-pack now by $1. (For further comparison, an 8-pack would cost you about $26 elsewhere.) Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense UPF Pocket T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $4.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to 4XL
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Crew T-Shirt in several colors (Blue Shadow pictured) for $4.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes S to 4XL
Sign In or Register