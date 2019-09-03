Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Blue/Tropics pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price low by $7, outside of other Jockey storefronts.) Buy Now
Gold Xiong Padishan via Amazon offers the Maket Men's Breathable Boxer Shorts in White for $8.99. Coupon code "ZHQQXOJD" cuts the price to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Tagless ComfortFlex Waistband Boxer Briefs 8-Pack in Assorted Colors or Blue/Gray for $15.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $1.99 per pair and $9 under the lowest price we could find for a 7-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers 12 Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense V-Neck T-Shirts in White for $14.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Green Culture Compost Bin for $41.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $40.96. That's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this amount now by $19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense White Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and $15 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Sign In or Register