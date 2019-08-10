- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense White Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $17 under the lowest price we could find for just an 8-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Gold Xiong Padishan via Amazon offers the Maket Men's Breathable Boxer Shorts in White or Black for $8.99. Coupon code "ZHQQXOJD" cuts the price to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen (low by $7 outside another Jockey storefront.) Buy Now
BS Direct via Amazon offers the Adolph Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 5-Pack in several colors (A:5 Pack Multi-color pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "KV5TQ6TW" cuts the starting price to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from July, at least $7 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this amount now by $19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense UPF Pocket T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $4.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
