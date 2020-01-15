Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Beyondsoft Boxer Briefs 5-Pack
$11 $16
pickup at Walmart

That's $3 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon has it in size M only for the same price with free Prime shipping.
