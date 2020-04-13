Personalize your DealNews Experience
Some good nostalgic games in here. Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo are basically today's Rollercoaster Tycoon and Zoo Tycoon. Shop Now at Steam
Save on over 100 games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Grand Theft Auto V, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 180 titles, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, The Sims 4: Vampires, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Stack up on your entertainment needs this quarantine season with a range of titles including Uncharted 4, Call of Duty WWII, Batman: Arkham Knight, Madden NFL 19, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore. Shop Now
That's the best price we could find by $6. Shop Now at Steam
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now at Steam
This is more than enough time to blast through the single-player campaign, at least, and to see if the multiplayer hooks you. Shop Now at Steam
That's a savings of $3. Shop Now at Steam
