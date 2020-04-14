Personalize your DealNews Experience
Do you have projects galore planned to work on during hibercation? Whether you're building, crafting, painting, or bedazzling, this workbench is just what you need. It's large work surface is perfect for a variety of tasks, and you'll have power at your fingertips for tools, additional lighting, or whatever else you might need (you know, charging your phone to keep that self-isolation playlist going), plus it is $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Northern Tool
It's dropped $10 to the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $7.) Buy Now at Home Depot
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 150 varieties of sheds, from portable to traditional styles. Shop Now at Wayfair
Save on tool chests, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Sears
Cycling is one of the great, healthy activities you and your family can still enjoy while social distancing, pick up some strong deals here.
Note that some are available for in-store pickup only. Shop Now at Walmart
Fill your free time and give your vehicle some care and attention, all while saving on any auto essentials you may need. Shop Now at Walmart
Save up to $1,800 on a range of 2019 season models. Shop Now at Walmart
No need to spend big on a new TV set when you can pick up a refurb big-brand set for a fraction of the price. Shop Now at Walmart
Stay connected to your work with a safe alternative to face to face meetings. It's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
You'll pay at least $5 more for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
