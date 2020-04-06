Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Frontier Heavy-Duty 4-Foot Workbench w/ 3 Outlets, 2 USB Ports
$120 $133
free shipping

Do you have projects galore planned to work on during hibercation? Whether you're building, crafting, painting, or bedazzling, this workbench is just what you need. It's large work surface is perfect for a variety of tasks, and you'll have power at your fingertips for tools, additional lighting, or whatever else you might need (you know, charging your phone to keep that self-isolation playlist going), plus it is $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 48" x 20" x 37"
  • steel frame
  • adjustable feet with rubber pads
  • 1" thick recycled rubber wood work surface
  • 3 built-in outlets and 2 USB ports
  • Model: CT-4FT
