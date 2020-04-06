Personalize your DealNews Experience
Do you have projects galore planned to work on during hibercation? Whether you're building, crafting, painting, or bedazzling, this workbench is just what you need. It's large work surface is perfect for a variety of tasks, and you'll have power at your fingertips for tools, additional lighting, or whatever else you might need (you know, charging your phone to keep that self-isolation playlist going), plus it is $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Home Depot
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
Save on tool chests, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Sears
That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's $3 under our February mention, $55 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on over 200 items, including tires, car audio, batteries, seat covers, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
No need to spend big on a new TV set when you can pick up a refurb big-brand set for a fraction of the price. Shop Now at Walmart
Get discounts on models from brands such as Sceptre, LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Fill your free time and give your vehicle some care and attention, all while saving on any auto essentials you may need. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $16.
Update: The price has increased to $104. Buy Now at Home Depot
Keep your lawn or yard looking neat during quarantine and save yourself $270 over prices elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Other stores charge at least $32 for this or a similar raised bed. Buy Now at Walmart
