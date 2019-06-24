New
from $28 1-way
Ending today, Frontier Airlines via ShermansTravel discounts select one-way airfares, with prices starting from $28.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $59. Book this travel deal today for travel between August 13 and October 2. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "FlyFrontier.com" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from Philadelphia, PA (PHL) with arrival in Cincinnati, OH (CVG) on August 13.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 3 days ago
Singapore Airlines Flights to Asia and Europe
from $612 Round-Trip
Singapore Airlines via DealBase offers select round-trip flights to Asia and Europe, with prices starting from $611.83. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $69. Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through November 30. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Singapore Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on November 5 from Seattle, WA (SEA) to Manila, Philippines (MNL), with return on November 13.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Expedia · 3 wks ago
Expedia Vacation Sale
Free flight w/ hotel
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
DealBase · 4 days ago
Delta Air Lines Nationwide Fares
from $131 Round-Trip
Delta Air Lines via DealBase discounts select nationwide round-trip fares, with prices starting from $131. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $53. Book this travel deal by June 25 for travel from August 25 through October 5. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Delta Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 8 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Austin, TX (AUS), with return on September 14.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
ShermansTravelSearch · 1 wk ago
Delta Air Lines Fares to Florida
from $58 1-way
Delta Air Lines via ShermansTravel offers 1-way flights to Florida, with prices starting from $58.30. That's the lowest price we could find on comparable carriers by at least $7. Book this travel deal by June 30. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "Delta.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from Raleigh, NC (RDU) with arrival in Orlando, FL (MCO) on August 20.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
ShermansTravelSearch · 6 days ago
JetBlue Summer Fares to Florida
from $48 1-way
JetBlue Airways via ShermansTravel discounts select 1-way fares to Orlando, FL, with prices starting from $48.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $12. Book this travel deal by June 30. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "JetBlue.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Orlando, FL (MCO) on August 6.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
ShermansTravelSearch · 2 wks ago
Aer Lingus Fares to Europe
from $356 Round-Trip
Aer Lingus via ShermansTravel discounts select round-trip fares to Europe, with prices starting from $356. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $84. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from August 1 through October 31. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "website" in the top paragraph to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 10 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on September 17.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
