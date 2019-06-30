New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Frontier Airlines Summer Travel Deals
from $28 1-way
Frontier Airlines via DealBase discounts select one-way airfares, with prices starting from $28.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $17, although we did see lower fares within the site. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel on Tuesdays or Wednesdays through August 28. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Cincinnati, OH (CVG) with arrival in Philadelphia, PA (PHL) on July 16.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register