Save at least $14 on flights to Shanghai, Beijing, more

Hainan Air via DealBase discounts select Hainan Air Roundtrip Flights to China from select cities in the U.S. , with prices starting from. (On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; on Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.) That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $14. This price is valid on flights departing on August 27 from Los Angeles, CA, (LAX), with arrival in Shanghai, China, (PVG) and return on September 3. Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through the same date.All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.