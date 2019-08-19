Personalize your DealNews Experience
Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights with prices starting from $23.80. That's the best deal we could find for select routes by $5. Book this travel deal by August 19 for travel from August 19 through October 10. Buy Now
Delta Air Lines via DealBase discounts select nationwide round-trip fares, with prices starting from $96.60. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $46. Book this travel deal by August 21 for flights from September 8 through November 16. Buy Now
Southwest Airlines via Dealbase offers 1-way nationwide fares, with prices starting from $44.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $42. Book this travel deal by August 15 for travel from September 3 through December 18. Buy Now
Cathay Pacific via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Asia and Australia, with prices starting from $506.88. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $246. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel through December 31. Buy Now
Hainan Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip airfare to Asia, with prices starting from $318.13. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes for a 3-star carrier by $27. (Hainan Airlines is a 5-star carrier.) Book this travel deal by November 30 for travel through November 30. Shop Now
Ending today, EVA Airlines via DealBase offers EVA Air roundtrip international fares, with price starting from $620.19. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star airlines by at least $177. Book this travel deal today for travel through May 15, 2020. Buy Now
Fiji Airways via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Fiji, the Pacific Islands, Australia, and New Zealand, with prices starting from $719.91 during its Fly to Paradise Sale. That's the lowest starting price we've seen for such flights on Fiji Airways and the best deal we could find for select routes on comparable carriers today by $292. Book this travel deal by August 30 for travel through May 31, 2020. Buy Now
Qatar Airways via DealBase offers round-trip flights to India, with prices starting from $638.55. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $167. Book this travel deal by August 21 for travel from September 6 through November 27. Buy Now
