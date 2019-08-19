New
Frontier Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $24 1-way $29

Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights with prices starting from $23.80. That's the best deal we could find for select routes by $5. Book this travel deal by August 19 for travel from August 19 through October 10. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 4 from Charlotte, NC (CLT) to Philadelphia, PA (PHL).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  Expires 8/19/2019
One-way Fares
