New
Ends Today
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Frontier Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $19 1-way

Ending today, Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights with prices starting from $19.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $5. Book this travel deal today for travel on select days from August 13 through November 12. Shop Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "xxxx" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Cleveland, OH (CLE) with arrival in Minneapolis, MN (MSP) on September 18.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register