DealBase · 1 hr ago
Frontier Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $19 1-Way

Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights, with prices starting from $19.30. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Book this travel deal by August 21 for flights through October 10. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Cincinnati, OH (CVG) on September 10.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 8/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
One-way Fares Popularity: 4/5
