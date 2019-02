Frontier Airlines via DealBase continues to discount select Frontier Airlines Nationwide 1-Way Fares , with prices starting from. (On the landing page, click on "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.) That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday and the lowest price we could find for select routes now by $5, although most airlines charge $62 or more. This price is valid on flights departing from Atlanta, GA, (ATL) with arrival in Orlando, FL, (MCO) on March 11. Blackout dates and exclusions apply. Book this travel deal by by February 20 for travel from February 26 through April 4.All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.