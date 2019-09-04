New
Frontier Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $17 1-way $47

Frontier Airlines via ShermansTravel offers 1-way nationwide flights with prices starting from $17.49. That's the best deal we could find for select routes by $29. Book this travel deal by September 4, 2019, for travel through February 12, 2020. Buy Now

  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "click here" in the top paragraph to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 21 from Charlotte, NC (CLT) to Trenton, NJ (TTN).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 9/4/2019
