DealBase · 59 mins ago
Frontier Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $14 1-Way $19

Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights with prices starting from $14.31. That's the best deal we could find for select routes by $5 and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen for Frontier flights. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel through November 13. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on August 17 from Albuquerque, NM (ABQ) to Denver, CO (DEN).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
Comments
