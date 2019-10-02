New
Frontier Airlines Nationwide Fall Fares
from $19 1-way

Save at least $5 on over 30 routes through late November. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Cincinnati, OH (CVG) on November 12.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by October 2 for flights from October 8 through November 21.
  • Expires 10/2/2019
