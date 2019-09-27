Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for flights on Frontier Airlines and a low today by $5. (Many comparable 3-star carriers charge at least $83 for select routes.) Buy Now at DealBase
That's the best deal we could find for select routes on comparable 4-star carriers by $8, although most charge over $600. Buy Now at DealBase
That ties our May mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. Shop Now at Expedia
That's best price we could find for select routes on this 4-star carrier by $23. Buy Now at Travelzoo
That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $162. Buy Now at Travelzoo
That's the best deal we could find for select routes by $125, although many 3-star carriers charge $608 or more for select routes. (Aer Lingus is a 4-star airline.) Even better, it's also within $11 of the lowest price we've seen for round-trip fares from Aer Lingus. Buy Now at DealBase
That's the lowest price we could find by $122. Buy Now at DealBase
That's within $7 of the lowest price we've seen for round-trip fares from Cathay Pacific. (It's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $237.) Buy Now at DealBase
