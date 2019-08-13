New
Frontier Airlines Nationwide Airfare
from $14 1-way

Today only, Frontier Airlines via ShermansTravel offers 1-way nationwide fares, with prices starting from $14.31. That's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $5, and tied with the lowest price we've seen for fares on Frontier. Book this travel deal today for flights through October 10. Buy Now

  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "website" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Albuquerque, NM (ABQ) with arrival in Denver, CO (DEN) on September 18.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
