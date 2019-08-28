New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Frontier Airlines NYC Fare Sale
From $15 1-way

Today only, Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way flights to and from Newark, NJ (EWR), with prices starting from $14.99. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $50. (It's also tied with the lowest fares we've seen on Frontier.) Book this travel deal today for travel from November 14 through February 12, 2020. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Newark, NJ (EWR) on January 14, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Airfare DealBase
One-way Fares Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register