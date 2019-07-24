New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Frontier Airlines Late Summer & Fall Fares
from $28 1-way

Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers select late summer and fall 1-way fares, with prices starting from $28.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $5. Book this travel deal by July 24 for travel through November 20. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Cincinnati, OH, (CVG) on July 30.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
